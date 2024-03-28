Chivayo Desperately Licks Mnangagwa Boots Following Wife’s Departure

Source : Wicknell Chivayo

BRICK UPON BRICK…

Yesterday I had the singular HONOUR and greatest PLEASURE in personally witnessing His Excellency, President Mnangagwa’s VISION of achieving FOOD SECURITY and SELF-SUFFICIENCY for all being realized when he officially commissioned CHAMPION FOODS milling plant in Tynwald, Harare.

The massive agro-processing plant is owned by young , black, local businessmen and uses ADVANCED technology with an impressive milling capacity of 500 tonnes of maize and 200 tonnes of wheat per DAY !

With no shadow of doubt, the SECOND REPUBLIC’S Vision 2030 which embraces modernization and industrialization of our economy will be achieved, particularly through such private sector participation in the agricultural sector and agro-processing value chain.

This commendable MILESTONE is a HOMEGROWN solution that also creates vast employment opportunities for our own people, by our own means. Indeed, #NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO !

I wish to express my HEARTFELT CONGRATULATIONS to the Champion Foods proprietors for this BUSINESS INGENUITY and demonstration of how young, Zimbabwean businesspersons can DEVELOP our own Country’s economy.

Special mention goes to Mr. Douglas “DCK” Kwande, the Chairman of Champion Foods, for extending his PERSONAL INVITATION for me to attend and witness this highly IMPRESSIVE development that is set to alleviate hunger in the country.

Leaving no one and no place behind

EDelivers #EDHuchi #EDworks… 2030ANENGE ARIPO…

