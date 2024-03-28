Zanu PF In Easy By-election Pitting

Spread the love

FIVE candidates have filed their papers to contest in by- elections slated for the 27th of April in Mt Pleasant and Harare East Constituencies.

The Nomination Court at the Harare Magistrate Courts closed at 1600hrs with seven prospective candidates filing their nomination papers.

Only five candidates were, however duly nominated at the conclusion of the verification process at 7pm.

Mt Pleasant Constituency will have two independent candidates, Mamuse Naison and Ticky Brian, while ZANU PF will be represented by George Mashavave.

In Harare East, Kivy Mutimbanyoka of ZANU PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza who is standing in as an independent candidate.

Two prospective candidates were disqualified as one of them failed to raise nomination fees, while the other failed to get the required five people to nominate him.

The two seats fell vacant after the resignationof Rusty Markham and Fadzai Mahere of the CCC party from the National Assembly.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...