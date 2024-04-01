Guardiola Speaks On Title Chances

Spread the love

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are now favourites to win the English Premier League title after they returned to the top of the table on Sunday.

The Reds beat Brighton 2-1, and with goalless result coming from the game between City and Arsenal, they opened a two-point lead at the top.

Speaking after their match at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola said: “Yes. Always who is first is ­favourites, second is Arsenal and we are third.”

When asked if there is any concern that City may run out of matches to catch ­Liverpool, the gaffer added “It’s not in our hands.

All we can do is think of Aston Villa [on Wednesday]. If you are top of the league – like we’ve been before – you are favourites.

“We take the point. We tried. We didn’t create much, they didn’t create much. They defended very compactly and had a lot of quality and physicality. As a team, we’re still there.

“We could have more in some aspects, but I’m satisfied. I told the team ‘don’t be sad’. You have to give credit to Arsenal for the things they do. Maybe we miss a little it in the final third but it is not easy.”

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...