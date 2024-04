Mnangagwa Takes Over From Wicknell Chivhayo, Gifts

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly gifted poet Tatenda Chinoda with a Ford Ranger Wild Track in a gesture that is typical of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo.

According to Zanu PF Patriots, Chinoda was a co-Master of ceremony at Zanu PF rallies and for that he will now cruise in a 4×4 vehicle.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...