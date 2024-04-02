Watch: Chivayo Donates Car To Scott Sakupwanya

ZimEye
Wicknell Chivayo has gifted his Rolls Royce Ghost to Zanu PF MP for Mabvuku-Tafara Scott Sakupwanya.
Watch video below…
Deep gratitude to @wicknellchivayo for bestowing the extraordinary gift of a Rolls Royce Ghost upon our Hon MP Sakupwanya. May abundant blessings shower upon you! 🙏 #Thankful God bless you sir, Madzibaba. Friendship matters #Letlovelead! @MunhuBHO pic.twitter.com/Q15RGP8Jx4— ZANU PF Mabvuku Tafara Information Desk (@ZanuPFMabvuku) April 1, 2024
