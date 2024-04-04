Pair Nabbed Over Sodomy…

TWO Harare men have appeared in court facing allegations of aggravated indecent assault and kidnapping a 24-year-old man.

It is alleged that the 40-year-old Lionel Chipunza and Edwin Geni (35), took the complainant to their house in Hopley without his consent before detaining and indecently assaulting him.

It is further alleged that they drugged the 24-year-old and threatened to stab him if he called out for help.

The duo was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, in another case, five suspected South African-based hitmen, who were nabbed last week, have been remanded in custody pending bail ruling on Thursday.

Moses Monde from Johannesburg as well as Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga, based in Cape Town were allegedly hired by a businessman to assassinate his rival after a misunderstanding over a US$800 000 deal.

The state is opposed to the five being granted bail, arguing that they are likely to abscond.

In another case, a local Pastor is in trouble for allegedly selling a car he had hired from a congregant.

The court heard that Peter Rego aged 53 broke an agreement with the owner of the vehicle and sold it.

ZBC News

