Mnangagwa Celebrates Charumbira Victory

Chief Fortune Charumbira has met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House following his re-election as the Pan African Parliament (PAP) president during elections that were held in Midrand, South Africa.

Chief Charumbira pledged to work towards uniting the over 200 MP’S at PAP.

