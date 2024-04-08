Zanu PF Councillor Claims Violent Attack By Opposition Supporters

By A Correspondent

In a recent incident at Ward 3 Redcliff Urban, St. Batholomeo Anglican Church Polling Station, Zanu PF Councillor Idiraishe Dongo reported a violent attack allegedly perpetrated by opposition supporters.

The councillor’s car, a Mercedes-Benz C200, was damaged when a stone thrown by an individual identified as Emmanuel Ndhlera Macheza shattered the passenger’s window.

Macheza, reportedly from Zvishavane’s No. 15A MaGlass area and known in the Mandava farming market, launched the attack just moments before the voting ended.

“The incident left Zanu PF Party Councillor Candidate Christina Sigauke injured, particularly concerning as she is pregnant and was seated in the passenger’s seat.

The stone struck her below her left breast, causing injury.

Councillor Dongo herself sustained a swollen arm during the attack, “a Zanu PF source claimed.

Speaking out about the incident, Councillor Dongo criticized the opposition’s alleged violent behavior, stating that they have targeted her and her vehicle throughout the day.

She emphasized the hypocrisy of their claims to uphold peace and non-violence.

The matter has been formally reported to the police under reference number RRB 5844299, as the investigation into this troubling event unfolds.

