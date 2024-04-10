Biti In An Embarrassing Political Downfall

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The acting roational President of the CCC, Tendai Biti, has announced his departure from the main opposition party.

Early this year, Biti teamed up with Welshman Ncube and booted out Nelson Chamisa from the CCC.

Biti cited the need for a break from politics to engage in soul-searching activities.

Speaking exclusively on HSTV’s #FreeTalk show, Biti revealed his decision to step away from the political arena, expressing a desire to explore other avenues to challenge the ruling Zanu PF party’s authority.

Dismissing claims made by CCC spokesperson Jacob Mafume regarding his role in the party’s leadership, Biti clarified that he was not involved in any decision-making process regarding rotational leadership within the CCC.

Biti’s withdrawal from the CCC leadership, alongside Welshman Ncube and Lynette Kairenyi Kore, sparked public outrage, with accusations of betrayal and collusion with Zanu PF. However, Biti vehemently denied these allegations, asserting his commitment to pursuing democratic change in Zimbabwe.

During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Biti gained prominence for his anti-corruption efforts and urged Zimbabweans to take control of their fight for democracy, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility.

Biti’s departure comes shortly after Ncube’s declaration of success in unifying the opposition and strengthening the CCC. However, another faction within the CCC, led by Jameson Timba, interpreted Biti’s resignation as a validation of their stance, asserting Nelson Chamisa’s leadership as the only legitimate one within the party.

Despite his temporary withdrawal from politics, Biti assured his supporters of his eventual return before the 2028 general elections, signaling his enduring commitment to Zimbabwean democracy.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...