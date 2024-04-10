Solo Driver Completes Trip From London to Lagos

Spread the love

A UK-based Nigerian travel content creator and solo driver has finally reached Lagos after a 68-day journey driving from London to Nigeria.

Pelumi Nubi, who announced her ambitious road trip in January, was welcomed by Nigerian officials upon her arrival at the Nigeria border with Benin on Sunday.

The 28-year-old solo traveller’s arrival was broadcast on her YouTube and announced by Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos governor’s spokesperson.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=22352

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...