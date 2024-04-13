Kalaba Alive After Serious Accident

By Sports Reporter | In a startling twist of events, Zambian football icon Rainford Kalaba has been confirmed to be alive, contrary to earlier reports of his death. The former TP Mazembe player, known affectionately as “Maestro,” was involved in a grave road accident near Lusaka on April 13, which tragically claimed the life of a female passenger.

Earlier today, TP Mazembe, Kalaba’s former club, prematurely issued a condolence message on social media, which they have since retracted with an apology. Their initial statement mourned Kalaba, suggesting that he did not survive the accident. However, this information has been proven incorrect.

“Go in peace our ‘Maestro’. That’s for you! Rainford KALABA did not survive a road accident this Saturday 13 April in Zambia between Kafwe and Lusaka. Master…Master… Master…” the club initially posted. The post was soon followed by a correction as more accurate information became available. Mazembe clarified, “Accuracy. We just heard from the medical team that took on Maestro Rainford KALABA. Declared dead by the emergency services who received the former TPM player victim of a serious traffic accident, the doctors who received him have just placed him in an artificial coma but his situation is critical.”

Currently, Rainford Kalaba is in a critical condition at the University Teaching Hospital. He has been placed in an artificial coma as part of his treatment. The hospital authorities have confirmed that while Kalaba’s condition is severe, he is definitely alive, and efforts are underway to provide him with the best possible care.

Rainford Kalaba, aged 37, is celebrated for his illustrious football career both internationally and at club level. As a key player of the 2012 AFCON-winning Zambian team, and with several titles under his belt with TP Mazembe including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, and CAF Super Cup, his impact on African football is profound.

The football community and fans worldwide are now sending their prayers and thoughts to Kalaba and his family during this challenging time, holding onto hope for a full recovery. As this story develops, it serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of verifying facts in the rush to report news. Rainford Kalaba remains a fighter, on and off the field.

