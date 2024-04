Chivayo Rewards Ras Caleb With Car For Praising ZiG

What a wonderful song this is…

Congratulations Ras Caleb your Toyota Aqua dollars is ready for collection…

Madzibaba Chipaga will also give you TWO thousand United States dollars…

This level of unmatched patriotism is impressive and can’t be ignored…Enjoy your AKWAYA my brother…

Zve ZANU PF zvino dadisa EDELIVERS…

EDWORKS… EDHUCHI…2030 ANENGE ARIPO…