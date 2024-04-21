Who Vandalised Warren Hills Graves?

IN a script that sounds stranger than fiction, over 100 graves have been vandalised at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

Whether ritual or criminal, the motivation behind this heinous act remains a mystery.

Margaret and Grace Chishawa are coming from the grave site to check on their parent’s final resting place after news filtered through on the goings on at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare.

“We are living in fear, what sort of human being can do this? Surely this is an act of Satanism,” said Margaret.

Grace added, “We are still in shock, everything that has happened is still very unbelievable.”

Acting on the grapevine, many rushed to the cemetery this Friday and as if to reassure their loved ones, they braved the scorching heat to spend the day seemingly playing the protection role for the departed.

“We are still fearful if these criminals will not come back and destroy more graves. We only hope that the long arm of the law will catch up with the criminals so that they can be punished,” said a family member, Mrs Maggie Machila.

“We do not know if this grave will survive, I am currently in a dilemma of what will happen tonight,” said one of the family members.

Graves are not the only victims of this vile act, as nearby businesses also suffered the evil hand overnight.

Florist, Mr Tazvigarira Karidza said, “I run a flower business and I woke up to find that most of my products had just disappeared only to find them recklessly disposed in a nearby bush. I can’t imagine what could have influenced this kind of attack because it happened the same night the graves were destroyed.”

Harare City Council Spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama revealed that investigations are underway, while security has been beefed up at the shrine.

ZBC News

