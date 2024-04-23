Jonathan Moyo Says New RBZ Governor Not Up To The Task

By A Correspondent| Self exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has hit out at the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu saying his recent remarks where he blamed the World Bank consultant for the ZiG failure means he is not up to the task.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Jonathan Moyo did not hold back urging Mushayavanhu to take full responsibility of his decision to introduce the new currency.

“In principle, a principal who blames a consultant or an advisor – or who discloses the identity of a consultant or an advisor – to escape responsibility or to justify or defend his own decision or policy – is simply not up to the task and is therefore not fit for purpose. Consultants or advisors are professional or technical analysts or experts; they’re not decision makers, and so, they do the analysis and recommend options, each with its pros and cons or its costs and benefits. It’s the principals who weigh the options and bite the bullet by making a decision to commit to a particular option by having it implemented. As such, principals, meaning decision makers, must always take full responsibility for their decisions by standing or falling with them!,” said Moyo.

Recently, Mushayavanhu told a business breakfast in Bulawayo that they hired a World Bank consultant before they introduced the new structured currency.

“We didn’t know much about a structured currency. We got a consultant from the World Bank. A lot of the things you’re seeing about the structured currency actually came from the World Bank.

So, if you’re going to blame me, you’re actually blaming the World Bank. Maybe they didn’t advise us properly. And if they did not advise us properly, it’s fine. Let’s refine it,” said Mushayavanhu.

