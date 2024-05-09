Tsvangirai Grills Mthuli Ncube Over Mnangagwa’s Rejection of ZiG

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

In a heated exchange within the hallowed halls of Parliament, Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai took Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to task over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s apparent disdain for the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG).

The confrontation, which unfolded on Monday, May 6, 2024, during a session of the Parliament committee on budget, finance, and investment promotion, shed light on the challenges facing the implementation of ZiG in Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai minced no words as he questioned the feasibility of ZiG in light of Mnangagwa’s very public endorsement of the US dollar, a move that, according to Tsvangirai, undermines confidence in the local currency.

He pointed to images circulating on social media showing Mnangagwa ostentatiously displaying USD notes, a sight that could deter citizens from embracing ZiG.

“The Minister of Finance appeared before the Parliament committee on budget, finance, and investment promotion on Monday, May 6, 2024, to deliberate on issues in connection with the recent monetary policy that birthed the structured currency ZiG,” Tsvangirai stated, setting the stage for his interrogation of Minister Ncube.

Central to Tsvangirai’s line of questioning was the accessibility of essential goods and services in the local currency, particularly fuel and passports.

He demanded clarity from Minister Ncube on how the government planned to instill confidence in ZiG when high-ranking officials flaunted foreign currency in public settings.

“I questioned the MOF on fuel and passports not being accessible in the local currency and how he was going to foster confidence in the local currency when the head of state was flashing and parading USD’s in public,” Tsvangirai reiterated, underscoring the urgency of addressing the disconnect between government policy and public perception.

Minister Ncube, for his part, attempted to assuage concerns by reaffirming the government’s commitment to ZiG and outlining measures to promote its adoption.

However, Tsvangirai’s pointed inquiries underscored broader skepticism regarding the efficacy of ZiG in an economic landscape plagued by instability and mistrust.

The clash between Tsvangirai and Minister Ncube epitomizes the multifaceted challenges confronting Zimbabwe’s monetary policy reforms.

While ZiG represents a bold attempt to restore confidence in the nation’s currency, its success hinges not only on governmental support but also on public perception and economic realities.

As Zimbabwe navigates this complex terrain, robust dialogue and accountability will be essential in charting a path toward sustainable financial stability.

