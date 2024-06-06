Prioritizing Villas Over Vital Healthcare: The Struggles of Kidney Patients

By Hon Richard Tsvangirai

Norton MP

I once posed a question to the Minister of Health and Children about the ministry’s plans to equip Norton Hospital with dialysis machines.

In his response, the minister made it clear that the government doesn’t have the resources, despite channeling funds towards building expensive villas.

Kidney patients in Norton have to endure long distances and transport costs to access dialysis machines.

Below is an account of a kidney patient who has to travel 180 km to access this life-saving treatment.

To me, it’s all about priorities, and the executive is prioritizing building expensive villas over the lives of Zimbabweans.

