3 Die In Harare-Mutare Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named three victims, who died in the road traffic accident which occurred in Ruwa along the Harare – Mutare highway this Thursday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the victims who have been positively identified by their next of kin.

They are, Kennedy Ngoshi of Zengeza aged 40, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36), a female adult from Rusape and Monica Katena (54), a female adult from Kuwadzana Extension in Harare.

Commissioner Nyathi said the other victim is yet to be positively identified.

The accident occurred when a Tenda Bus hit the trailer of a haulage truck before swerving onto the oncoming traffic lane where it collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services.

Meanwhile, the driver of the haulage truck is still on the run.

ZBC News

