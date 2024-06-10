I Am Close To Mnangagwa For Cash Deals Only : Chivayo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The veil covering the controversial actions of Zanu PF businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been lifted as a leaked audio reveals his hidden manoeuvres.

In the recording, Wicknell unequivocally states that his proximity to the President is solely driven by financial gain.

Chivayo boasts about his lavish spending on high-end fashion and luxury vehicles.

The audio prominently features name-dropping and extortion tactics, with Chivayo asserting, “I will reconnect with you soon, and together we can secure contracts spanning various sectors globally.

We are in pursuit of new business opportunities and are not interested in dealing with individuals given to false displays of distress.”

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1ikHTfMaxsj4Qzyu/?mibextid=oFDknk

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...