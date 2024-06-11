Taramba Kutongwa Nebenzi: Truthful Tuesday

TRUTHFUL TUESDAY

By Dr Raymond Chamba | Dear Compatriots,

When you have a joke of government leadership one can’t expect anything less than excoriating laser focused attention on the wheels that have fallen off.

We are living in a political drug den and by all means necessary refuse to be willing adherents to shenanigans of this crack house and economic outhouse.

Adults in the national leadership wheel house must quickly put a stop to the this freakish shitshow of the once great sovereign Republic before irrepressible cataclysm sets in.

Taramba Kutongwa Nebenzi…

DZIMBAHWE 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

Dr Raymond Chamba

