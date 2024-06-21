Pressure Group Blasts ZINWA

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding Condemn Zimbabwe National Water Authority for Prolonged Water Crisis in Chivi Growth Point

By A Correspondent

Chivi, Zimbabwe – Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WGP), an advocacy group focused on promoting gender equality and sustainable development, has issued a stern condemnation of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) for its failure to provide water at Chivi Growth Point for the past month.

This water crisis has severely affected the community, particularly impacting women’s menstrual hygiene and overall well-being.

For over 30 days, residents of Chivi Growth Point have been grappling with a dire lack of access to clean water, a situation that has exacerbated existing health and sanitation challenges.

WGP has highlighted that this prolonged disruption in water supply has had a disproportionate impact on women and girls, who are struggling to maintain proper menstrual hygiene without adequate water.

“Access to water is a fundamental human right, and its absence poses significant health risks, especially for women and girls who require it for menstrual hygiene,” said WGP spokesperson Nomusa Chiwara.

“The inability to manage menstruation with dignity affects not only physical health but also psychological well-being and gender equality.”

Community members have reported resorting to unsafe water sources, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. The scarcity has forced many to walk long distances to fetch water, further straining families already grappling with the economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic.

WGP’s condemnation of ZINWA comes with a call for immediate action to restore water services and implement long-term solutions to prevent future crises.

They urge ZINWA and local government authorities to prioritize the water needs of the community and ensure that essential services are maintained, particularly for vulnerable groups.

In response to the outcry, local authorities have acknowledged the issue but cited infrastructural challenges and resource limitations as contributing factors to the delay in restoring the water supply.

Efforts are reportedly underway to address the problem, but no definitive timeline has been provided for the resumption of regular water services.

WGP is mobilizing support and resources to assist affected families in Chivi Growth Point.

They have called on national and international partners to aid in providing immediate relief and support sustainable water management solutions in the region.

“The current situation in Chivi Growth Point is a stark reminder of the critical need for resilient and inclusive water infrastructure,” Chiwara emphasized.

“We must work together to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind due to preventable issues like lack of access to water.”

As the crisis continues, the residents of Chivi Growth Point remain hopeful that swift and decisive action will be taken to restore their access to clean and safe water, allowing them to return to their normal lives with dignity and health.

