A Tribute To Norman Maroto

Spread the love

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family.

Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound. As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

ZIFA

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...