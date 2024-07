COS SCAM ALERT: Vongai Mavangira Simbisai Antonio

COS SCAM ALERT: This NHS nurse, Vongai Mavangira (also known as Vongai Antonio, and Vongai Simbisai) took £15,000 for one job seeker between 2 Dec 2023 and 19 Feb 2024, claiming she would provide COS papers for the victim who was hoping to relocate to UK for a job. She has since… pic.twitter.com/RzIcgERPjE — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 2, 2024

COS SCAM ALERT: This NHS nurse, Vongai Mavangira (also known as Vongai Antonio, and Vongai Simbisai) took £15,000 for one job seeker between 2 Dec 2023 and 19 Feb 2024, claiming she would provide COS papers for the victim who was hoping to relocate to UK for a job.

She has since disappeared and changed phone numbers. #COSFRAUD | ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM?

