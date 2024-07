Popular Yester-Year Actress Mai Rwizi Dies

Popular yester-year actress Mai Rwizi real name Susan Chenjerai has died.

Susan Chenjerai was an actor and musician par excellence and was well known for portraying the famous “Mai Rwizi” character that entertained people through music and acting in the drama series Mhuri yaVaMukadot

Her daughter Maylene made the sad announcement. We are deeply saddened. Our condolences to the family and the nation. May her soul rest in peace.

