Zanu PF Hardliner Threatens To Kill Sikhala, Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent

A Zanu PF hardliner associated with the Operation Restore Legacy page has issued death threats against opposition members Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala.

The Zanu PF hardliner posted on the page on Friday:

“Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume said they will lead from the front

And I too will lead from the front at a 45° angle defending the Sovereignty.”

