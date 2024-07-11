Fire at Victoria Falls International Airport Disrupts Operations

By A Correspondent| An electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at Victoria Falls International Airport resulted in a fire has caused significant disruptions to flight operations.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) confirmed that the fire was promptly contained without any injuries or further damage.

The incident led to disruptions early in the morning today as flight operations were temporarily halted.

“The situation has normalized, and flight operations have been restored as of 10:18 AM this morning,” stated Dr. Eng. E Chingosho, Director General of CAAZ.

