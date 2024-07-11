Zanu PF Legislator Accuses Govt Of Distributing Rotten Maize Seeds

By A Correspondent| A Zanu PF Legislator for Rushinga, Tendai Nyabani yesterday accused government of distributing rotten maize seeds which do not germinate.

During a question and answer session in parliament, Nyabani asked leader of government business in the National Assembly, Ziyambi Ziyambi why government was distributing maize seeds which do not germinate.

Before he could finish his question, he was interjected by a point of order from a Zanu PF legislator who said Nyabani was lying.

The Speaker of the Day, Tsitsi Gezi reprimanded Nyabani and told him to ask questions based on facts.

Sensing danger, Nyabani rephrased his question asking if government was aware of the storage conditions of maize seeds which he said was affecting the germination rate.

Below is the full video of the debate;

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ZVcwEKT2HjoJAebj/

