A Call To Assist Mavis Mada

Below is a call to assist Wedza girl Mavis Mada, who was brutally assaulted by five young ladies who have since been arrested…

Update from mai vemusikana wekurohwa. Vanoda kubatsira mari iri kuiswa direct paNumber yake 0775862387 Mavis Mada.

At the moment, Mavis ari kuitwa review right now at Wedza Hospital. She is stable, however she still need medical experts’ attention. Pacific 24Hr Hospital Mabvuku has offered free treatment for her.

So pachada accommodation, counselling and general upkeep yake ava muHarare.

