Fyah Bantu King Has Passed Away

Musician, Tatenda Mateuro, Known as Fyah Bantu King, Has Passed Away

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | July 8, 2024- The world mourns the loss of Tatenda Mateuro, the talented musician and preacher affectionately known as Fyah Bantu King. The heartbreaking news was revealed by colleagues on Monday, July 8, 2024, through an official announcement:

“It is with profound sadness, deep grief, and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tatenda Mateuro, affectionately known as Fyah Bantu King, on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Tatenda was a beloved son, father, nephew, brother, and friend whose spirit, charismatic joy, and unwavering support sincerely touched everyone who had the privilege to meet and know him.

Tatenda was a gifted preacher and musician whose light and talents inspired many. His Bantu People vision to change the world, coupled with his infectious positivity, left an indelible mark on our hearts. Though his life was short, his impact was immeasurable, and his memory will continue to inspire us all.

He was deeply loved and cherished by his family, friends, and Bantu community, who will forever hold his spirit close. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the beautiful legacy he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Tatenda ‘Fyah Bantu King Mwana WaYakope Muyerahwai Muchanawashe’ Mateuro. Your light will continue to shine in our hearts.”

The family has provided details for those who would like to contribute to Tatenda (Fyah Bantu King)’s funeral chema. Contributions can be made using the following details with the inclusion of your full name as a reference:

– **Account Name:** Crispen Nyambe

– **Sort Code:** 09-01-29

– **Account Number:** 61426436

Additionally, heartfelt messages, memories, photos, and videos can be sent to Sekuru on WhatsApp at +44 7455 459393.

The Bantu community and all who knew Tatenda Mateuro will remember him for his exceptional contributions and the joy he brought to many. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.- ZimEye

