Ramaphosa In Bid To Rescue Mnangagwa?

Spread the love

South Africa expresses optimism that the upcoming 44th SADC Summit in Zimbabwe next month will bolster relations between Harare and Pretoria, as well as promote regional integration.

At an event on Thursday night, the South African Embassy in Harare commemorated 30 years since the end of apartheid.

South Africa’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Joyce Manudafhasi, emphasized that her country’s independence is inseparable from Zimbabwe’s support.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...