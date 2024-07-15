Zanu PF Masvingo Pushes For Extension Of Mnangagwa Term

By Tinashe Sambiri

In a strategic political gambit, Zanu PF’s Masvingo Province has officially urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pursue a third term in office. This resolution comes in the wake of Mnangagwa’s recent statements suggesting he would not seek re-election, a claim many view as a political ploy.

During an inter-district meeting held last week, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha committed to presenting the province’s position to Mnangagwa.

The appeal reflects growing support within the party for the president’s continued leadership, highlighting internal dynamics as the nation prepares for future elections.

The Masvingo Province’s endorsement could be seen as a calculated effort to consolidate power and rally support around Mnangagwa, particularly as his administration faces mounting challenges.

Observers note that this push may also aim to project a sense of unity within Zanu PF, countering any narratives of discontent or division.

As Zimbabwe’s political landscape evolves, the province’s plea underscores the intricate dance of loyalty and ambition within Zanu PF, setting the stage for potential shifts leading up to the next electoral cycle.

