Kante Returns To EPL?

N’Golo Kante has been linked with a return to the English Premier League, with negotiations now underway.
Kante currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.
According to The Guardian, EPL side West Ham United has targeted the French international and talks are reportedly ongoing between the two clubs over a deal worth €23 million.
The publication adds that there’s willingness on both clubs to conclude an agreement.
The midfielder, who moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 after seven years with Chelsea, is thought to be happy with his current club but is open to returning to London.
Kanté moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 after an injury-hit 12 months at Stamford Bridge, during which he struggled to maintain fitness.
West Ham’s new manager Julen Lopetegui is also understood to be a long-time admirer of Kante.
The Hammers are eager to sign a defensive midfielder after Kalvin Phillips did not live up to expectations during a loan spell from Manchester City last season and his deal was not made permanent.
Should a deal come through, the 33-year-old midfielder would potentially be a fourth addition to the London-based side after the arrivals of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.
Soccer24 Zimbabwe