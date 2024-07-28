There’s Still Time for Baba Harare To Change His Mind – Masuka

By Religion Editor | Comment | Once upon a time, there was a music star named MC Hammer, a magnet of influence whose electrifying presence and innovative dance moves captivated audiences worldwide. With his iconic hit, “U Can’t Touch This,” MC Hammer ascended to the pinnacle of fame, commanding stages and airwaves alike. He was a force of nature, a beacon of creativity, and a master of his craft. Yet, despite his extraordinary success, a void gnawed at his soul—a longing for deeper meaning and spiritual fulfillment.

In his search for purpose, MC Hammer encountered the charismatic figures of Eddie Long and T.D. Jakes, prominent voices in the burgeoning world of prosperity gospel. These men spoke with a fervor that seemed to bridge the gap between earthly success and divine favor. Their sermons promised that faith could unlock wealth, health, and happiness. Enthralled by their message, MC Hammer believed he had found his true calling: to sing gospel and worship God.

He abandoned his glittering career in secular music and dedicated himself to spreading the gospel as he understood it, heavily influenced by the teachings of Long and Jakes. His transition was met with both admiration and skepticism. Fans were divided, some supporting his newfound devotion while others mourned the loss of the vibrant performer they once idolized.

For thirty years, MC Hammer’s flame remained extinguished. His attempts to ignite a gospel music career faltered, overshadowed by the lingering specter of his past glory. He imitated the grandiose styles of Eddie Long and T.D. Jakes, but something was amiss. The authenticity that had once propelled him to stardom was conspicuously absent. He was not MC Hammer, the trailblazer; he was a shadow, trying to emulate men who, unbeknownst to him, were not even true Christians. Eddie Long and T.D. Jakes were motivational speakers cloaked in religious rhetoric, crafting a religion out of fear and manipulation rather than genuine faith and worship.

The revelation of this truth came like a thunderclap. MC Hammer realized that his mentors were more interested in their own power and wealth than in the spiritual well-being of their followers. They had created a cult of personality, using the guise of religion to elevate themselves while diminishing others. Their teachings were less about God and more about their own brand of control and influence.

In a moment of profound introspection, MC Hammer understood that his mistake had been in copying others rather than seeking his own path. He had abdicated his God-given mountain of influence, trading authenticity for imitation, and in doing so, had lost his way.

Determined to reclaim his true self, MC Hammer returned to his roots. He began to explore the deeper, more authentic aspects of his faith, seeking wisdom from humble, sincere individuals who lived their beliefs rather than preached them. He reconnected with the raw, unfiltered passion that had once made his music resonate with millions.

Through this journey, MC Hammer discovered that true worship was not about mimicking others but about an honest, personal relationship with God. It was about using his unique talents to uplift and inspire, not to fit into a mold created by someone else’s expectations.

In time, MC Hammer found a new voice, one that was both powerful and authentic. He began to create music that blended his original style with his newfound spiritual insights, crafting songs that spoke to the heart and soul. His flame, once extinguished, blazed anew—not as a mere reflection of others but as a beacon of his own true self.

MC Hammer’s story became a testament to the perils of losing oneself in the pursuit of misguided ideals and the redemptive power of authenticity. He taught the world that true worship comes from within and that the greatest influence is wielded by those who remain true to themselves. And so, his legacy endured, not as a cautionary tale of lost potential but as an inspiring saga of rediscovered purpose and unwavering faith.

