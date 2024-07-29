Mnangagwa Unleashes Thugs On Chiwenga

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF Politburo Youth representative member and Youth Minister Tino Machakaire has announced the party’s intention to unleash violence on its deputy leader, Constantino Chiwenga.

At the weekend, Machakaire’s a Chiwenga product publicly dumped the former Army boss and joined the Emmerson Mnangagwa 2030 campaign.

Machakaire hails from Chiwenga’s home province, Mashonaland East and is believed to have been brought into politics by the former Army boss.

On the weekend, Machakaire appeared on social media, addressing a rally where he ironically attacked Chiwenga.

