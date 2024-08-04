Simba Bhora Rise to PSL Summit

By A Correspondent

Simba Bhora clinched a 1-0 victory over Yadah to rise to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table. Tymon Machope scored the decisive goal in the first half, propelling Simba Bhora to 43 points, just one point ahead of second-placed FC Platinum, who will play on Sunday.

In other matches, Chicken Inn bounced back to winning form with a 1-0 win against Manica Diamonds.

Lawrence Masibhera scored an own-goal in the fourteenth minute to secure the victory for the Gamecocks, who had lost their previous game.

Ngezi Platinum and Green Fuel played out a goalless draw, as did Herentals and ZPC Kariba.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 Results:

Simba Bhora 1-0 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Green Fuel

Chicken Inn 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba

