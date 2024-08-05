Is ED About To Drop Dead? Why Are ZANU Provinces Stampeding To Endorse Him?

Dangers of Unanimous Political Endorsement

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | In any democratic society, the health and vibrancy of the political landscape depend on a diverse range of opinions and the open debate of ideas. However, when an entire community converges to uncritically endorse a single politician as if they are the sole thinker or savior, several significant dangers can arise:

Erosion of Democratic Principles: Democracy thrives on diversity of thought and competition of ideas. When a single politician is universally endorsed, it can stifle dissent, marginalize minority opinions, and undermine the democratic process that relies on checks and balances. Cult of Personality: Elevating a politician to a near-messianic status can lead to the formation of a cult of personality. This phenomenon can cloud public judgment, making it difficult for citizens to critically evaluate the politician’s policies and actions. It can also lead to an environment where the politician is above criticism, which is dangerous for accountability. Suppression of Opposing Views: A society that rallies entirely behind one political figure often discourages or outright suppresses opposing views. This can lead to censorship, self-censorship, and a lack of open discourse, which are critical for a healthy democracy. Risk of Authoritarianism: Unquestioned support for a single politician can pave the way for authoritarianism. When one leader is perceived as infallible, they may be tempted to consolidate power, bypass democratic institutions, and erode civil liberties. Polarization and Division: While unanimity might seem like a sign of unity, it can actually deepen divisions within a society. Those who disagree may feel alienated and marginalized, leading to social fragmentation and increased polarization. Stifling Innovation and Progress: A single perspective dominating political discourse can hinder innovation and progress. Diverse viewpoints and healthy debate are essential for addressing complex societal issues and finding effective solutions. Economic and Social Instability: The concentration of political power in one individual can lead to decisions that are not in the best interest of the broader society. This can result in economic mismanagement, social unrest, and instability. Loss of Trust in Institutions: When the populace places its faith entirely in a single politician, it can undermine trust in democratic institutions such as the judiciary, the press, and the legislature. This can weaken the very foundations of governance and the rule of law.



While strong leadership is important, it is equally crucial to maintain a balanced and critical perspective. Citizens should be

to engage in open dialogue, question their leaders, and support a plurality of voices within the political landscape. By fostering an environment where multiple viewpoints can coexist and be debated, societies can safeguard their democratic values and ensure sustainable and inclusive progress.

Active civic participation, education, and a free press are vital components in preventing the concentration of power and maintaining a healthy democracy. Citizens must be vigilant and proactive in demanding transparency and accountability from their leaders. Encouraging a culture of critical thinking and respect for differing opinions will help to prevent the dangers associated with the unanimous endorsement of a single political figure.

Ultimately, the strength of a democracy lies in its ability to embrace diversity, encourage debate, and remain resilient in the face of challenges. By recognizing and addressing the potential dangers of unanimous political endorsement, society can protect its democratic principles and promote a more just and equitable future for all.

Mashonaland West is the latest province to declare that Mnangagwa must seek a third term.

Mashonaland West Provincial chairperson, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is quoted by the state media saying the President should be allowed to see through his Vision. As Mashonaland West Province we are saying to the President, he should see through his vision to fruition.

“He is a listening President and I remember that he came to officially open the Marongora stretch of the Harare-Chirundu Highway he said the whole road should be upgraded to the same standards. We see it happening today.”

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the province had benefited a lot from President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“We want the President to fulfil his vision and complete projects that he has started.

