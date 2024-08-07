Divine Lunga To Join Wydad Casablanca?

Spread the love

More details have emerged on Wydad Casablanca’s reported pursuit of Divine Lunga.

The Warriors defender was last month linked with a move from Mamelodi Sundowns to the North African giants.

The report suggested that Lunga is among a couple of players wanted by recently appointed new Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena, on permanent transfer.

The left-back worked with Mokwena before at Sundowns.

And now, according to Soccer Laduma, the South African giants are open to release the Warriors international.

However, a potential move may be complicated by a looming FIFA ban that threatens to impact the Moroccan club’s ability to register new players.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...