Police Falsely Accuse Tiringindi Of Demo Against

ZimEye
After some people leaked the private venue. Sadly the leak happened via a PR sitting candidate from CCC who shared with a Zanupf Cllr @MutasaPeter @advocatemahere @gladyshlatywayo @ZimEye @ChangeRadioZW Now l understand why NERO resigned pic.twitter.com/1c3y1Ks7jn— Wakurawarerwa Jonah (@CitizenWakura) August 8, 2024
After some people leaked the private venue. Sadly the leak happened via a PR sitting candidate from CCC who shared with a Zanupf Cllr @MutasaPeter @advocatemahere @gladyshlatywayo @ZimEye @ChangeRadioZW Now l understand why NERO resigned pic.twitter.com/1c3y1Ks7jn