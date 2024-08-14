Tagwirei Accused Of Funding ‘Paedophile’ Rutendo Matinyarare

By A Correspondent| A South African non-governmental organisation Save Our Girls has accused Zimbabwean tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei of funding media activities of controversial political activist Rutendo Matinyarare who is in the eye of a storm over reckless social media posts where he glorified paedophiles.

In their papers deposted at the South African High Court, Save Our Girls cited Matinyarare and Tagwirei as respondents with the latter dragged into the matter because of his role in funding the former’s media activities.

In one of his controversial posts, Matinyarare said; “When you date 16-year-olds you get the bonus of also smashing their mums when you are feeling like mature wine.”

He followed up with another tweet,” Tender and impressionable, Still having dreams before being abused by bad boys.”

When a South African woman by the name of Pumzile responded,” I am the mother of a 10-year-old girl. She clearly isnt safe with the likes of you around,” Matinyarare replied, “When she gets to 16 let me know.”

Chnyanya who filed the case against Matinyarare said his words are chilling words. especially to the parents of 16-year-olds.

