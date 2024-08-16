Masvingo Women’s Rights Group Demands End to Police Harassment of S*x Workers

By A Correspondent

The Masvingo Women’s Rights Advocacy Group (MWRAG), a local women’s organization, recently facilitated a crucial discussion involving women’s groups, commercial sex workers, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to address the ongoing harassment and unconstitutional arrest and conviction of commercial sex workers and women in Masvingo town. These arrests are allegedly based on accusations of indecent dressing and soliciting prostitution.

The meeting provided a platform for advocates and stakeholders to call for an end to unlawful arrests and discriminatory night curfews targeting women in areas such as Mucheke Rank, Masvingo Central Business Centre, Bucho’s San Siro Sports Bar and Grill, and local businesses like Sisk.

Since April 2024, the Masvingo Republic Police have been accused of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning women for traveling at night on unsubstantiated allegations of soliciting sex.

Women’s organizations reported that, under the pretext of enforcing Section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, women perceived as sex workers have been unjustly targeted for solicitation in business centers at night.

They highlighted that such actions contradict the Constitutional Court’s 2015 ruling, which prohibits the arrest of women for solicitation in the absence of male witnesses who can confirm the offer of sex for a fee.

The organizations also demanded respect for women’s freedom of movement as guaranteed by Section 66 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.

“Since April, women in Masvingo town have faced harassment, violent arrests, fines, and imprisonment for traveling at night in business centers, despite a 2025 court ruling that prohibits such arrests.

We demand an end to this ill-treatment of women,” stated the Masvingo Women’s Rights Advocacy Group (MWRAG).

