Schedule Shows Hichilema’s Unconfirmed Arrival Date And Time

Spread the love

The arrival schedule for heads of state attending the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit has raised eyebrows, as Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s arrival date and time remain undisclosed, fueling speculation about his likely absence. This development adds to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between Zambia and Zimbabwe, particularly in the aftermath of Zimbabwe’s disputed 2023 elections.

While Zimbabwe has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of US dollars in efforts to secure legitimacy on the international stage, Hichilema’s apparent no-show may further strain relations between the two countries.

The schedule shows that most heads of state will arrive in Zimbabwe today, August 16. Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his wife will be the first to land at 09:30, followed by Mauritius Deputy Prime Minister at 16:45. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina is expected at 17:15, while King Mswati III of Eswatini and Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi have also not shared their arrival times.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a known ally of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is scheduled to arrive at 18:00.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...