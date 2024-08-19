Mnangagwa Congratulates Self on SADC Chairmanship Assumption…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Amid rising political tensions, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated himself for assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at the recent summit.

While Mnangagwa marks this achievement, Zimbabwe continues to face a severe economic crisis.

Mnangagwa remarked:

“I am honored to have taken on the role of SADC Chairman at the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

I deeply appreciate the outgoing Chairman’s remarkable leadership, and I will rely on his continued support as we move forward.

SADC’s historic legacy has transformed our region into one where we enjoy peace, security, and prosperity.

Through regional integration, SADC has improved the quality of life for our people. The people of Zimbabwe, alongside our fellow African brothers and sisters, are humbled to celebrate these milestones with you all.

Together, we will build a stronger, more united SADC.

United we stand, and united we will continue to march forward toward a more prosperous future for our great region.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...