Zim Children Abused In Broad Daylight, Who’s Responsible?

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza and Marylyn Mavaza | This article serves as a serious alert regarding the exploitation of children forced to beg on the streets of Harare and possibly elsewhere in Zimbabwe. A disturbing video circulating on social media captures the shocking abuse of children by adults who are expected to protect them. In this video, children are seen being physically assaulted by adult women for failing to return with sufficient money. This is not only daylight robbery but also a grievous crime against vulnerable children. The question arises: where are the responsible ministries to address this problem?

Traditionally, mothers have been seen as the protectors of children, but this video shows a stark contradiction. In the footage, two boys, appearing to be between ten and twelve years old, are sent from one shopper to another, begging for money or food. The boys endure the sweltering heat and literally grab at shoppers for a coin. Later, they are seen taking the money they’ve collected to women sitting under a bridge. These women then proceed to beat the children, accusing them of not bringing back enough money, before sending them back out to beg again.

This situation paints a bleak picture for Zimbabwe’s future, as it fosters a generation of beggars right in the heart of the city. Speaking on the issue, the Bubi Constituency legislator, Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda, who is also the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, commented: “This is a case of child abuse, and instead of filming it, the person should have reported it. When it’s between a child and a mother and not at school, it ceases to be solely a ministry issue.” He called on authorities to take strong action against the abuse of these children and promised to advocate for their protection. He acknowledged the complexity of the issue, noting that it overlaps multiple ministries, and lamented the decay of societal norms.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, and Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Dr. Mavis Sibanda, was brought to tears after watching the video. “My tears are rolling; this is not right. I will see what can be done. Children must be protected,” she said.

Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, and Small and Medium Enterprise Development, also commented on the video, stating, “All types of abuse and neglect leave lasting scars. Some of these scars might be physical, but emotional scarring has long-lasting effects throughout life, damaging a child’s sense of self, their future relationships, and their ability to function at home, work, and school.” She emphasized the dire consequences of such abuse and promised to investigate the matter, stating, “Children must be protected by us.”

Street-connected children often come from families dealing with a range of challenges, including poverty, mental illness, domestic violence, child abuse, and addiction. While family crises push children onto the streets, other factors like the allure of independence, adventure, and the bright lights of the city also play a role. However, in this case, the children appear to be hostages of their own parents. The only entity that can rescue these children is the government.

In 2005, UNICEF estimated that there were approximately 100 million street-connected children worldwide, though this figure is only an estimate, as no precise data is collected by the UN or any other international body. Counting these children accurately is difficult because they often live in fear of the authorities and do not want to be found.

Charity leader Tekwani Gutu criticized the government, stating, “The government of Zimbabwe has failed to take the appropriate measures to promote the physical and psychological recovery and social reintegration of street children. Street children are victims of neglect, abuse, exploitation, and inhumane, degrading treatment or punishment.”

These children desperately need protection. The Police Spokesperson, visibly shocked after seeing the video, promised to engage law enforcement to address this tragic situation, stating that every human being should be horrified by such cruelty towards children.

