New Warriors Coach To Start Work This Week

Spread the love

Recently-appointed Warriors coach Michael Nees is reportedly expected to arrive in Zimbabwe this week.

Nees is yet to report for due since his appointment was confirmed by ZIFA early this month. He signed a two-year-contract until June 2026.

The German gaffer was supposed to have arrived in the country last week but was delayed by immigration paperwork.

The permit has now been issued and the coach is now expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the publication adds.

Nees’s first assignment with the Warriors will be on the 6th of September when Zimbabwe face Kenya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...