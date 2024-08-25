Mnangagwa Fires Top Diplomat

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recalled Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United States, Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, and appointed him as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife.

Ambassador Chifamba had served as Zimbabwe’s envoy to the United States since 2020 and previously held the position of ambassador to the European Union.

In the same announcement, Mnangagwa named Albert Tagiwa Chikondo as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, replacing the late Clive Mphambela, who died on July 27 following a road accident in Chivhu.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya confirmed the appointments in a statement released yesterday, noting that they are effective immediately.

“In terms of subsection (1) of Section 205 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed the following Permanent Secretaries: Mr. Albert Tagiwa Chikondo — Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs; Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba — Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife,” the statement read.

