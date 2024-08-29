Mozambique’s President Openly Humiliates Mnangagwa Over Dangers Of 3rd Term: Economic Downfall

“Myself I will not run,” in the upcoming election, [this year] Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi announces as Emmerson Mnangagwa turns his face and his wife, Auxillia, scratches her face.



By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe is facing a period of economic uncertainty and potential crisis as Emmerson Mnangagwa defies constitutional term limits and refuses to step down after completing his two presidential terms in 2023. Despite widespread calls for change and adherence to democratic principles, Mnangagwa has shown no signs of relinquishing power, raising concerns about the future stability of Zimbabwe’s fragile economy.





The president’s refusal to honor the term limit has cast a shadow over his recent attempts to project a united front with neighboring countries. At a state dinner yesterday in honor of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, held at the State House in Harare, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to combat food insecurity. However, the event took an awkward turn when President Nyusi openly declared, “Myself I will not run,” in reference to his decision not to seek another term in the upcoming Mozambican elections. This statement seemed to catch Mnangagwa off guard, with his wife, Auxillia, seen scratching her face in what many interpreted as a moment of discomfort.

Mnangagwa’s comments at the dinner were focused on the need for greater collaboration to enhance food security amidst the growing challenges posed by climate change. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s intention to strengthen its agricultural sector and enter global agriculture value chains, describing President Nyusi’s visit as historic. However, behind the diplomatic language lies a stark reality: Zimbabwe’s economy is teetering on the edge, and Mnangagwa’s refusal to step down could exacerbate the crisis.

Mnangagwa’s grip on power, despite his constitutionally mandated limit, has raised alarm among economists and political analysts who warn of the potential consequences for Zimbabwe’s already fragile economy. His defiance of democratic norms threatens to deter foreign investment and development aid, crucial lifelines for a country struggling with high inflation, currency instability, and widespread poverty.

The political uncertainty generated by Mnangagwa’s actions comes at a particularly precarious time for Zimbabwe. With inflation rates soaring, a shrinking industrial base, and a severe shortage of foreign currency, the country is on the brink of economic collapse. Mnangagwa’s insistence on maintaining power could lead to further isolation from the international community, which may respond with sanctions or a reduction in financial support.

Regional partners like Mozambique have expressed their commitment to shared economic projects, such as the Ponta Techobanine deep water port and railway line linking Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique. However, the political instability caused by Mnangagwa’s actions could threaten these critical projects. Without stable governance, Zimbabwe risks becoming an unreliable partner, potentially jeopardizing regional development initiatives that are vital to economic recovery and growth.

President Nyusi’s visit marks his third in two months, underscoring the historically strong bilateral relations between Harare and Maputo. Yet, Nyusi’s decision to step down in line with Mozambique’s constitutional requirements stands in stark contrast to Mnangagwa’s determination to hold onto power, highlighting a growing divide in leadership styles within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mnangagwa’s tenure, marked by promises of economic reform and development, now faces a critical test. As Zimbabwe approaches a turning point, many are calling for a peaceful transition of power that respects constitutional norms. Without such a transition, the country may face deeper economic woes and political isolation, putting its citizens at risk of further hardship.- ZimEye

