Mnangagwa’s Recent Weight Gain: What’s Behind It?

By A Correspondent

Recent photographs of Zanu PF leader Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa suggest he has been gaining weight recently.

On Thursday, Mr. Mnangagwa arrived in Shenzhen, China, for a state visit.

Mr. Mnangagwa stated:

“I have arrived in Shenzhen, China, for a state visit that underscores the deep and enduring relationship between Zimbabwe and China.

Our nations share a history rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, dating back to the days of our liberation struggle. This visit will not only reinforce our bilateral ties but also pave the way for new avenues of collaboration.

As I travel to other provinces and attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, I remain committed to advancing the interests of our great nation on the global stage.”

