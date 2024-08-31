POLICE INVESTIGATE HIT-AND-RUN ACCIDENT IN HARARE

On August 28, 2024, at approximately 23:30 hours, a road traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Nemakonde Way and Stone Road, near Greencroft Shopping Centre. An unidentified motorist struck a pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping.

The victim, who has not been named, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical attention at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to come forward and report to their nearest Police Station.

Source : ZRP

