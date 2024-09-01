Government Speaks On Food Crisis

In response to the growing threat of a nationwide food shortage, the government has escalated its efforts to distribute food, particularly in rural regions, in a bid to avert a crisis.

At a recent meeting in Masvingo focused on tackling the food deficit, Honourable July Moyo, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, assured the public of continued support. He emphasized that the government is collaborating closely with traditional leaders to ensure that vulnerable communities receive the necessary food assistance. As concerns mount about the extent of the food crisis, the government’s capacity to effectively manage and mitigate the shortage is under intense scrutiny.

