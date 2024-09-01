ZACC Arrests Five in US$200,000 Housing Scam Exploiting Mnangagwa’s Name

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested five individuals linked to a fraudulent housing scheme that allegedly scammed 250 home seekers out of over US$200,000.

The arrested include Tinomudaishe Muraicho and Tafira Makochekeranwa, co-directors of Swandev Private Limited; Tichaona Murundu, Chairperson of Homeseekers for ED; and Farai Nyandoro, Chairperson of Pastors for ED. Special Magirazi, co-director of Rant Dutoit Private Limited, was also detained, while one accomplice remains at large.

The groups under the “for ED” banner are alleged to misuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to carry out fraudulent activities. The accused reportedly subdivided a portion of Elmeswood Farm, owned by the Marondera Town Council, without authorization and sold residential stands to unsuspecting buyers. They charged a $50 registration fee and required further deposits of up to $500 for stand allocations.

The suspects appeared at the Marondera Magistrates’ Court on August 31, 2024, and have been remanded in custody until September 2, 2024, for a bail hearing.

