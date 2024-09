Magaya’s Bodyguard Murdered While On Duty At Yadah Hotel

Spread the love

Police have confirmed that prophet Walter Magaya’s bodyguard, Liberty Chinembiri was killed while on duty at his Yadah Hotel premises soon after witnessing the preacher assaulting women he has trapped inside the property.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission has done nothing to intervene over the plight of these women despite the continuing abuses and clear evidence that many of them are under hostage inside.

More to follow…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...